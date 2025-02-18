Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veralto were worth $47,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Down 1.7 %

Veralto stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.