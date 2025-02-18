Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $51,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at $2,678,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 2,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of VNT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

