Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAE. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $986,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 22,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

