Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,537,000 after purchasing an additional 709,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 57.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $227.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $230.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $42,062.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,728.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $1,294,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,457.04. This trade represents a 7.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock worth $3,578,340 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

