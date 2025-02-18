Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Cut by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 3.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Watsco were worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Watsco by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

WSO opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.33 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

