Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $373.33 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.70 and a 200-day moving average of $491.17.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

