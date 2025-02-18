WBH Advisory Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,100,000 after acquiring an additional 491,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,095,000 after acquiring an additional 485,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,757,000 after acquiring an additional 354,740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 279,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

