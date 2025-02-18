WBH Advisory Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

