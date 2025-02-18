WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after purchasing an additional 353,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $700.13 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

