WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $66.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.