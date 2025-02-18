WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 109 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,920,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $311.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a twelve month low of $209.10 and a twelve month high of $326.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.46.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,664 shares of company stock worth $9,613,503. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

