WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

