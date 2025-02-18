WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 317 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,238.25. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
3M Trading Down 0.0 %
MMM opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
