WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 317 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,238.25. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Trading Down 0.0 %

MMM opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.