Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

2/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $187.00 to $188.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $168.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $165.00 to $174.00.

1/8/2025 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2025 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $164.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $173.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 104.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,250,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

