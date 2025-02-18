Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $27.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after buying an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

