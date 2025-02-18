Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.