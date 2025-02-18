Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $112.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WHR opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.43. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

