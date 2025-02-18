Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

WH stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,460,000 after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.