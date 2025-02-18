Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 240,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 13,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

