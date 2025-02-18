Zevia PBC (ZVIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Activity at Zevia PBC

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Rosemary L. Ripley sold 2,567,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $4,877,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,719,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,590.20. The trade was a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $54,410.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,144.02. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,582,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,344 over the last 90 days. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zevia PBC stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 2,845.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Articles

