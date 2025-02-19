1,009 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $53,252,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 270,186 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 123.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,600,000 after purchasing an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 560.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 172,883 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $214.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $223.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

