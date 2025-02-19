10,431 Shares in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Bought by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 800,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 568,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 394,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 371,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

