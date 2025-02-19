12,338 Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 81.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $432,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $815.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

