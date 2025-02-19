23,635 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
