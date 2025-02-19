2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.39 and last traded at $50.41. 5,528,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,935,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,398 shares during the period.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

