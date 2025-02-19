2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.39 and last traded at $50.41. 5,528,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,935,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.