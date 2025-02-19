3,210 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.