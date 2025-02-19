3,904 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Purchased by Joel Adams & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.