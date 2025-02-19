3,904 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Purchased by Joel Adams & Associates Inc.

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.