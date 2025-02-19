3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $107.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $107,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

