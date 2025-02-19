3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

