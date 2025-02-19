3EDGE Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $589.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $510.45 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.90 and its 200 day moving average is $575.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

