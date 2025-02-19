939 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Sierra Ocean LLC

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 939 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in GSK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after acquiring an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,222,000 after acquiring an additional 342,365 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in GSK by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after acquiring an additional 66,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 833,080 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.08%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

