AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 32249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,756,000 after buying an additional 1,410,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

