Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,819,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,956,765 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.62% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.79.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.05.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
