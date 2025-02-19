Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,633.28. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

