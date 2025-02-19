Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 2.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $431,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RY opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.84 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

