Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,191,466 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191,466 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 2.78% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $139,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

