Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,025 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.47% of Yum China worth $85,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,518 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 350.7% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 4,176.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,053 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 61.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Yum China by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,510,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

