ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

