Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $595.00 to $574.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.56.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $441.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

