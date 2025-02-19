Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.76 and traded as high as C$57.94. Altus Group shares last traded at C$57.45, with a volume of 46,410 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total value of C$618,267.50. Insiders have bought 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $515,312 over the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

