American Clean Resources Group Dismisses Turner Stone & Co. as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, Appoints M&K CPAS PLLC as Replacement

On February 17, 2025, American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (ACRG) made a significant announcement regarding changes in their certifying accountant, as per their recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company disclosed that following an evaluation of audit fees and costs and upon the recommendation and approval of the Board of Directors, ACRG decided to dismiss Turner Stone & Co. (Turner Stone) as their independent registered public accounting firm. This dismissal is set to take effect after Turner Stone completes the audit of ACRG’s financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024. The decision to change accounting firms came as a joint recommendation from Management and the Board of Directors.

It was noted in the filing that Turner Stone’s reports on ACRG’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, did not contain adverse opinions, disclaimers of opinion, or any qualifications or modifications related to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles. Additionally, there were no disagreements on accounting principles, financial disclosure, or auditing scope during the past two fiscal years, excluding material weaknesses in internal controls and the agreement to restate financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2023.

In the same filing, it was revealed that M&K CPAS PLLC was appointed as the new independent registered public accounting firm by the ACRG Board of Directors on February 12, 2025. The engagement letter with M&K confirms their role in auditing ACRG’s financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2023, and 2024, in addition to related interim periods. Notably, neither ACRG nor any of its representatives consulted with M&K regarding specific matters detailed in Regulation S-K during the specified periods.

As part of the Form 8-K submission, ACRG provided details on the financial statements of business acquired, pro forma financial information, and included relevant exhibits. The attached Exhibit 16.1 contains a letter from Turner Stone & Co. addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ACRG’s commitment to transparency and compliance was exemplified through these changes, reflecting the company’s dedication to maintaining rigorous accounting standards and fostering robust financial reporting practices.

