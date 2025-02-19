Americana Partners LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 199.0% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 451,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,187 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

