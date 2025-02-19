Americana Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

