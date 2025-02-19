Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT at $17.50

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRGY. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

CRGY opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,700,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,084 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

