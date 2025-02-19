Analyzing Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) & Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) and Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Inventiva has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevai Labs has a beta of -3.28, indicating that its stock price is 428% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and Elevai Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A Elevai Labs -223.41% -124.93% -85.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $18.91 million 7.38 -$119.51 million N/A N/A Elevai Labs $1.71 million 3.05 -$4.30 million ($62.00) -0.03

This table compares Inventiva and Elevai Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elevai Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inventiva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Elevai Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Inventiva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Elevai Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inventiva and Elevai Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 0 1 3 0 2.75 Elevai Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inventiva presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 398.12%. Given Inventiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Elevai Labs.

Summary

Inventiva beats Elevai Labs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

About Elevai Labs

(Get Free Report)

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

