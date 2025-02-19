Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $36,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Creative Planning raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.01. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

