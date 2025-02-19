Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. Appian updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

Appian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Appian stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

