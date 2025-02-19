Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Argan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $144.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.56. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Argan’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGX shares. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 7,385 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $1,220,666.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,099.68. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $1,460,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,491,050.55. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,359. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

