Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.14. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 153,027 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

