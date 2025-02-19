ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 994.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ASML by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $744.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $731.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.19.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

